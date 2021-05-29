Daily Weather Forecast For Providence

PROVIDENCE, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Heavy rain in the day; while light rain likely during night High 49 °F, low 47 °F 13 to 20 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Light Rain High 54 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night High 63 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



