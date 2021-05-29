Daily Weather Forecast For Providence
PROVIDENCE, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Heavy rain in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 49 °F, low 47 °F
- 13 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Light Rain
- High 54 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 63 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.