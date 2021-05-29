Cancel
Providence, RI

Daily Weather Forecast For Providence

Providence Bulletin
PROVIDENCE, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aFR4whg00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Heavy rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 49 °F, low 47 °F
    • 13 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain

    • High 54 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 63 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

