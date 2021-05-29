Cancel
Ocala, FL

Weather Forecast For Ocala

Ocala Updates
Ocala Updates
OCALA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWZZ7_0aFR4vox00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • 1 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

