Weather Forecast For Ocala
OCALA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- 1 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.