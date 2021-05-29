Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Santa Rosa Bulletin
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 16 days ago

SANTA ROSA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aFR4uwE00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night

    • High 90 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa, CA
130
Followers
206
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Rosa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Rosa, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Santa Rosa, CAPosted by
Santa Rosa Bulletin

This is the cheapest gas in Santa Rosa right now

(SANTA ROSA, CA) According to Santa Rosa gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.92 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fast Gas at 1410 Santa Rosa Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 3551 Cleveland Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.