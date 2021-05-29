Santa Rosa Weather Forecast
SANTA ROSA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 96 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 99 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night
- High 90 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
