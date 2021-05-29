Cancel
Oxnard, CA

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Oxnard Daily
Oxnard Daily
(OXNARD, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oxnard. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oxnard:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01B9oA_0aFR4t3V00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 67 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 68 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Oxnard Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

