Weather Forecast For Des Moines
DES MOINES, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly Cloudy
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.