Montgomery, AL

Rainy forecast for Montgomery? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Montgomery Daily
Montgomery Daily
 16 days ago

(MONTGOMERY, AL) Saturday is set to be rainy in Montgomery, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Montgomery:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aFR4n0N00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Montgomery, AL
