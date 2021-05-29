Rainy forecast for Montgomery? Jump on it!

(MONTGOMERY, AL) Saturday is set to be rainy in Montgomery, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Montgomery:

Saturday, May 29 Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 81 °F, low 55 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 82 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 89 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 91 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.