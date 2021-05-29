Boston Weather Forecast
BOSTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Rain in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 48 °F, low 48 °F
- 14 to 21 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Light Rain
- High 54 °F, low 52 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 63 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
