Boston, MA

Boston Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Boston Times
 16 days ago

BOSTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aFR4m7e00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 48 °F, low 48 °F
    • 14 to 21 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain

    • High 54 °F, low 52 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 63 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Boston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Related