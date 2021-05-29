Boston Weather Forecast

BOSTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Rain in the day; while light rain likely during night High 48 °F, low 48 °F 14 to 21 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Light Rain High 54 °F, low 52 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night High 63 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



