New Orleans, LA

An 18-wheeler hit and killed a man in New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)

Nationwide Report
 16 days ago

A man lost his life after he was hit by an 18-wheeler on the other side of the interstate on Friday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the fatal incident took place at about 2:08 a.m. Police reported that the victim got into an accident with another vehicle in the westbound lane of I-10 between the Bullard Avenue and I-510 exits. Officials said that the man got out of his car and crossed over the wall into the eastbound lane of I-10 for still unknown reasons.

When he was returning back, he was hit by an 18-wheeler. On arrival, authorities declared the victim deceased. The identity of the victim has not been revealed at this time. Officials did not confirm the cause that led to the crash.

An investigation is underway.

May 29, 2021

Discover more Louisiana Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report.

