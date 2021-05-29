Cancel
Amarillo, TX

Weather Forecast For Amarillo

Posted by 
Amarillo News Alert
 16 days ago

AMARILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aFR4kMC00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Amarillo, TX
Amarillo News Alert

