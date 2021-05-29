Weather Forecast For Amarillo
AMARILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.