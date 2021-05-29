Weather Forecast For Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 71 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 30 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 70 °F, low 57 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 66 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 70 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 10 mph



