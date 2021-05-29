Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Fort Myers Voice
 16 days ago

(FORT MYERS, FL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Myers:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1NZY_0aFR4jTT00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Myers, FL
ABOUT

With Fort Myers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

