Shreveport, LA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Shreveport

Shreveport Dispatch
Shreveport Dispatch
 16 days ago

SHREVEPORT, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQIFx_0aFR4hi100

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Shreveport Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

