Savannah, GA

Savannah Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Savannah Times
 16 days ago

SAVANNAH, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aFR4gpI00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Savannah, GA
