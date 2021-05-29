Savannah Daily Weather Forecast
SAVANNAH, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
