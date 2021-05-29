Savannah Daily Weather Forecast

SAVANNAH, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night High 87 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 85 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 84 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 87 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



