Saturday rain in Syracuse meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(SYRACUSE, NY) Saturday is set to be rainy in Syracuse, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Syracuse:

Saturday, May 29 Scattered rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 58 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 60 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, May 31 Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.