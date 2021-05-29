Cancel
Sarasota, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Sarasota

Sarasota Updates
 16 days ago

SARASOTA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aFR4e3q00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

