Daily Weather Forecast For Sarasota
SARASOTA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.