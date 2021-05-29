Sun forecast for Lakeland — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath Duplex in Huntington Hills Golf and Country Club, has vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the Great Room, new granite counters in the kitchen. A large, enclosed carpeted patio with vinyl windows, huge walk-in closet in the Master Suite, and a brand new roof that was replaced earlier in May, 2021, as part of planned maintenance by the HOA. The Country Club features an 18 hole golf course that was ranked in the top 50 new courses in the nation when it opened, a beautiful pool, tennis courts, dock access on a private lake, and a great restaurant with a second floor banquet room with scenic golf course views. The HOA/Maintenance fees include all lawn and landscaping services, a "party house" available for events, fitness center, and library. This is a gated community, and the house has an alarm system installed and working.

Lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in Autumnwood Grove. This home has an open concept kitchen and family room. The kitchen boasts ample cabinet and counter space, with breakfast nook, and bar overlooking the family room. The primary bedroom has double closets and an en suite bath. Outside is a patio, with storage room, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the beautiful Florida weather. Located in Lakeland, this home is convenient to restaurants, shopping and is centrally located between Tampa and Orlando!

Charming, historic 4 BR home with 2 full baths plus 2 - 1/2 baths on a brick street in the South Lake Morton Historic District built in 1925. A large living room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, and private shaded back yard with brick patio. It is ducted for CHA, but it does not work. (PLEASE DON'T TEXT)

This brand NEW CRAFTSMAN STYLE home is located in the well established neighborhood of Cherokee Place and is close to everything Lakeland has to offer! Walk to Lake Hollingsworth, Cleveland Heights Golf Course, Lakeland Tennis Courts, Common Ground Park and SO much more. Built and completed in April 2021 by Homes By Artisan. From the moment you walk up the beautifully landscaped sidewalk to the brick front porch and the formal entrance you will be astounded by the detail. This home is light and bright and features a very open concept floorplan. The living room/dining room combination has a wonderful kitchen with an island that makes this such a great living and entertaining space. The kitchen boasts white Shaker cabinets, quartz counters, all stainless steel appliances, decorative range hood and a large walk-in pantry. This area looks out to the covered porch and backyard. Spacious Upstairs Master Bedroom has Wood Floors and Crown Moulding with a fantastic Glamour Master Bath which has a huge walk-in shower, quartz counters, dual sinks, a vanity space plus a large walk-in closet with a California Closet System. Two additional bedrooms with their own ensuite bathrooms are located on the second floor. The 4th and 5th bedrooms are located on the first floor and are a split plan design for extra privacy. The 2nd master bedroom or in-law suite has its own ensuite bathroom and the 5th bedroom could be used as an office/den/playroom with a full bath just down the hall. The 5th bath could be utilized as a pool bath in the future. The laundry room is oversized and located conveniently on the 2nd floor with cabinets, a sink and room for storage. Additional special features of this fantastic property include: Wood Floors, Crown Moulding, Large Baseboards, Upgraded Closet Shelving, Extra Closet Space and Double Paned Windows through-out the home. 2 A/C units, wired for a security system, a closet organizer and shelving in master closet are just a few items of mention. Lovely new landscaping for that extra curb appeal, a wonderful covered patio and a large garage with storage space. You really must see this beautiful and charming home to appreciate the quality of design. Call today for your private showing.