Daily Weather Forecast For Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.