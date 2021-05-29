Cancel
Fayetteville, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Fayetteville

Posted by 
Fayetteville Times
Fayetteville Times
 16 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aFR4bPf00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fayetteville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

