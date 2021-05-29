Cancel
Laredo, TX

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Laredo

Posted by 
Laredo Today
Laredo Today
 16 days ago

(LAREDO, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Laredo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Laredo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dF9W_0aFR4aWw00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Laredo Today

Laredo Today

Laredo, TX
With Laredo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

