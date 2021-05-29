Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)
(LUBBOCK, TX.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Lubbock Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lubbock:
Saturday, May 29
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
