Lubbock, TX

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(LUBBOCK, TX.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Lubbock Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lubbock:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aFR4Xpd00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

