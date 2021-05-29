Cancel
Pensacola, FL

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Pensacola

Pensacola News Alert
 16 days ago

(PENSACOLA, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pensacola. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pensacola:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aFR4V4B00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Pensacola News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

