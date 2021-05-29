Cancel
Akron, OH

Weather Forecast For Akron

Akron Times
Akron Times
AKRON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aFR4TIj00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

