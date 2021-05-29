Weather Forecast For Akron

AKRON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 88 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 89 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



