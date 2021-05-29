4-Day Weather Forecast For Madison
MADISON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.