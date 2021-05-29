Cancel
Madison, WI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Madison

Madison Today
 16 days ago

MADISON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aFR4SQ000

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

