Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Tallahassee Daily
Tallahassee Daily
 16 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aFR4RXH00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tallahassee Daily

Tallahassee Daily

Tallahassee, FL
158
Followers
223
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tallahassee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Slight Chance Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Tallahassee, FLWCTV

Heads up: Hot temperatures for late week, weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It will feel more like summer by the week’s end as the weather pattern shifts to bring above-normal temperatures across the eastern United States. High pressure at the surface was centered off of the New England coast Monday morning, providing an east-southeasterly flow across the viewing area. Despite some upper-level moisture bringing some cirrus clouds, the sky was fairly clear and the dry weather is forecast to stick around for the beginning of the week.