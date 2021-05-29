Cancel
Lexington, KY

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Lexington

Posted by 
Lexington Bulletin
Lexington Bulletin
 16 days ago

(LEXINGTON, KY) Saturday is set to be rainy in Lexington, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lexington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poBRT_0aFR4Plp00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance drizzle in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 57 °F, low 49 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lexington, KY
ABOUT

With Lexington Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

