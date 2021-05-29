Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Greensboro

Posted by 
Greensboro News Flash
Greensboro News Flash
 16 days ago

GREENSBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aFR4NFb00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 83 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Greensboro News Flash

Greensboro News Flash

Greensboro, NC
192
Followers
192
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greensboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Greensboro, NCPosted by
Greensboro News Flash

Get weather-ready — Greensboro’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Greensboro: Sunday, May 16: Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Monday, May 17: Chance Rain Showers; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;