Corpus Christi, TX

Saturday rain in Corpus Christi: Ideas to make the most of it

Corpus Christi Journal
 16 days ago

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Saturday is set to be rainy in Corpus Christi, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Corpus Christi:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aFR4MMs00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 75 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 76 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Corpus Christi, TX
With Corpus Christi Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Corpus Christi Journal

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Corpus Christi

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Corpus Christi. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Nueces County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Aransas County in south central Texas East Central Nueces County in south central Texas South Central Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 116 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Corpus Christi, Port Aransas and Mustang Island State Park. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Nueces County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Aransas County in south central Texas Northeastern Nueces County in south central Texas South Central Refugio County in south central Texas Eastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, law enforcement reported flooding from recent rainfall. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Portland, Rockport, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, Bayside, Palm Harbor, Copano Village, Bonnie View and Fulton.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi, Texas

Pothole Repairs and Median Maintenance During Inclement Weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Public Works Department began a pothole blitz, where additional crews were assigned to repair potholes at an accelerated timeline to assist in repairing more than 4,000 potholes in a two week period from May 10 – May 24. Due to recent heavy rains, the pothole blitz will be extended an additional week until June 1. Crews are now estimated to completed more than 6,000 potholes in this three-week timeframe.
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN NUECES WESTERN SAN PATRICIO...NORTHERN JIM WELLS...SOUTHWESTERN REFUGIO AND SOUTHEASTERN BEE COUNTIES At 1057 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tynan to near Mathis to near Alfred-South La Paloma to Alice. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. These storms will be near Mathis, San Patricio and Tynan around 1105 AM CDT. West Sinton around 1115 AM CDT. Papalote, Banquete, Edroy and Bluntzer around 1120 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1125 AM CDT. Robstown, Sinton, Odem and Calallen around 1130 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include North San Pedro, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 11 and 36. US Highway 281 between mile markers 672 and 676. US Highway 181 between mile markers 608 and 626. US Highway 77 between mile markers 628 and 658. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Kleberg County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Inland Nueces AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN NUECES AND CENTRAL KLEBERG COUNTIES At 546 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 10 miles north of Riviera Beach, or 16 miles east of Kingsville, moving north at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bishop, Riviera Beach, Loyola Beach and Chapman Ranch. This includes US Highway 77 between mile markers 682 and 688. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.