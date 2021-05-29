Fort Wayne Weather Forecast
FORT WAYNE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.