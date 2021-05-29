Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fort Wayne Bulletin
Fort Wayne Bulletin
 16 days ago

FORT WAYNE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aFR4LU900

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Wayne, IN
With Fort Wayne Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

