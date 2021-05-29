Sun forecast for Toledo — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(TOLEDO, OH) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Toledo:
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight Chance Rain Showers
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.