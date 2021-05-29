Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Columbia

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Wonderful opportunity to live in downtown Columbia’s most desirable neighborhood at a fraction of the cost. This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Shandon bungalow has so much potential, you don’t want to miss it! Third room could be used as an office or nursery - no closet. Brick home, new interior paint, hardwoods throughout home, heated and cooled glass in sunporch, large basement. Nice size fenced backyard with patio area. Good condition, estate sale, being sold AS-IS. Call or text Ashley for a showing 803.361.5305.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ashley Garcia, Linda Renwick Realty Inc at 803-276-3676</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ29uc29saWRhdGVkJTIwTUxTJTJDJTIwU0MuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQ01MU1NDLTUxODEwOCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Perfect home situated in great, family friendly community near recreation facilities and shopping/dining. Newer construction tucked away in a cul de sac. Open floor plan with eat-in kitchen, island and stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Three bedrooms up including the master suite. The owner’s suite features a double vanity, granite counter tops and walk in closet. Two other bedrooms share a bath. All are great size and very well maintained.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tara Johns, Resource Realty Group at 803-758-4444</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ29uc29saWRhdGVkJTIwTUxTJTJDJTIwU0MuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQ01MU1NDLTUxODA2MiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> This ranch style home is conveniently located close to Village of Sandhills for shopping and dining. Washer, dryer, all appliances, swing and storage shed stays. This home is move-in ready. Don't miss seeing this lovely home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Reedy Williams, Taylored Realty LLC at 803-814-5007</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ29uc29saWRhdGVkJTIwTUxTJTJDJTIwU0MuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQ01MU1NDLTUxNzgzMCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Opportunities in Downtown Columbia, especially off the growing North Main district are hard to come by, that's why you cannot let this one pass you by. Whether you want to make this your primary home or use this as an investment property, this home boasts upgrades such as new paint throughout, a new HVAC unit, new water heater, new dishwasher, and refinished floors. The large, beautiful deck and additional outside storage building are the cherry on top of this home filled to the brim with character.<p><strong>For open house information, contact William King, Keller Williams Columbia at 803-772-5858</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ29uc29saWRhdGVkJTIwTUxTJTJDJTIwU0MuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQ01MU1NDLTUxNzg5NSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>