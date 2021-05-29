Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(SPOKANE, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Spokane. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Spokane:

Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 76 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 92 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.