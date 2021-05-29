West. Palm Beach Daily Weather Forecast
WEST. PALM BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 78 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 79 °F
- 14 mph wind
Tuesday, June 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 78 °F
- 13 mph wind
