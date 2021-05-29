West. Palm Beach Daily Weather Forecast

WEST. PALM BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 82 °F, low 77 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 83 °F, low 78 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 79 °F 14 mph wind



Tuesday, June 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 81 °F, low 78 °F 13 mph wind



