Santa Ana, CA

Saturday has sun for Santa Ana — 3 ways to make the most of it

Santa Ana News Flash
Santa Ana News Flash
 16 days ago

(SANTA ANA, CA) A sunny Saturday is here for Santa Ana, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Santa Ana:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aFR4G4W00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana, CA
With Santa Ana News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

