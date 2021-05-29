Grand Rapids Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GRAND RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
