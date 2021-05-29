Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Grand Rapids Dispatch
Grand Rapids Dispatch
 16 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aFR4EJ400

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grand Rapids, MI
