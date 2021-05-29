Cancel
Stockton, CA

Stockton Daily Weather Forecast

Stockton Daily
Stockton Daily
STOCKTON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aFR4DQL00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 104 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stockton, CA
ABOUT

With Stockton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Stockton, CA
