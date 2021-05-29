Cancel
Richmond, VA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Richmond

Posted by 
Richmond Voice
Richmond Voice
 16 days ago

RICHMOND, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aFR4CXc00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Richmond Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

