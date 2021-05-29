4-Day Weather Forecast For Richmond
RICHMOND, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.