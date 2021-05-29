Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Baton Rouge Voice
Baton Rouge Voice
 16 days ago

BATON ROUGE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aFR4Bet00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

