Daily Weather Forecast For New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
