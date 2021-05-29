Cancel
Knoxville, TN

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Posted by 
Knoxville Journal
 16 days ago

(KNOXVILLE, TN.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Knoxville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aFR49yg00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Knoxville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

