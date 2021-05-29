Honolulu Daily Weather Forecast

HONOLULU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Isolated rain showers then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night High 86 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 71 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, June 1 Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while isolated rain showers during night High 87 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 23 mph



