Honolulu, HI

Honolulu Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Honolulu Journal
Honolulu Journal
 16 days ago

HONOLULU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aFR485x00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Isolated rain showers then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while isolated rain showers during night

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

