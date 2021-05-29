Honolulu Daily Weather Forecast
HONOLULU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Isolated rain showers then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, June 1
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while isolated rain showers during night
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
