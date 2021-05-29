Cancel
Wichita, KS

Wichita Daily Weather Forecast

Wichita Bulletin
Wichita Bulletin
 16 days ago

WICHITA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1NZY_0aFR47DE00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 65 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 64 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Wichita Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

