Riverside, CA

Riverside Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Riverside News Watch
Riverside News Watch
RIVERSIDE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aFR45Rm00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Riverside News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

