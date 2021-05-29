Cancel
Nashville, TN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Nashville

Nashville Times
Nashville Times
 16 days ago

NASHVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aFR44Z300

  • Saturday, May 29

    Cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Nashville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

