Pompano Beach Daily Weather Forecast
POMPANO BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 74 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 83 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.