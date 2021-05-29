Virginia Beach Daily Weather Forecast
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 57 °F
- 9 to 16 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.