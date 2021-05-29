Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Virginia Beach News Beat
Virginia Beach News Beat
 16 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aFR42nb00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 57 °F
    • 9 to 16 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach, VA
197
Followers
227
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginia Beach News Beat

Save $0.38 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Virginia Beach

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Virginia Beach area offering savings of $0.38 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 705 22Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginia Beach News Beat

This is the cheapest gas in Virginia Beach right now

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Virginia Beach area offering savings of $1.17 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 900 General Booth Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Virginia StateWSET

Gas shortages wind down to 31% in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Gas shortages that slammed the Commonwealth are starting to wind down as the Colonial Pipeline has restarted service following a cyberattack last week. According to GasBuddy, 31% of gas stations in Virginia are without fuel. This is a big improvement from last week when it was...