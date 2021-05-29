Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City News Watch
Salt Lake City News Watch
 16 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aFR41us00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Salt Lake City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Salt Lake City, UTFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Stormy start to the week!

A storm moving across Northern Arizona will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms across much of the area in the afternoon and evening. Showers may linger along the spine of the mountains and the eastern valleys on Tuesday. It'll be warmer and dry across most of the area tomorrow. Showers will develop again during the second half of the week.
Davis County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake; Tooele A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL SALT LAKE...SOUTH CENTRAL DAVIS AND EAST CENTRAL TOOELE COUNTIES At 134 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Magna, or 9 miles west of West Valley City, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 98 and 105. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Davis County, UTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake; Tooele A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL SALT LAKE...SOUTH CENTRAL DAVIS AND EAST CENTRAL TOOELE COUNTIES At 134 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Magna, or 9 miles west of West Valley City, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 98 and 105. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Salt Lake County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Salt Lake Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Salt Lake Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BOX ELDER NORTHWESTERN SALT LAKE...SOUTHWESTERN DAVIS AND NORTHEASTERN TOOELE COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 152 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Stansbury Park, or 13 miles northeast of Grantsville...moving northwest at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway and Lake Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 95 and 104.
Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Northern Wasatch Front by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BOX ELDER NORTHWESTERN SALT LAKE...SOUTHWESTERN DAVIS AND NORTHEASTERN TOOELE COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 152 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Stansbury Park, or 13 miles northeast of Grantsville...moving northwest at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway and Lake Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 95 and 104.
Salt Lake City, UTKUTV

'Keep an eye to the sky' on Sunday with thunderstorms expected, forecasters say

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Scattered thunderstorms were expected in northern Utah on Sunday and forecasters advised those recreating outside to "keep an eye to the sky." Storms were expected to develop between noon and 2 p.m. from Provo to Ogden and to move northward toward the Utah-Idaho state line through the early evening, according to the National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City. 2News meteorologists project stormy weather is possible through approximately 7 p.m. for the Wasatch Front.