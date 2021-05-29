Cancel
Rochester, NY

Rochester Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Rochester News Flash
 16 days ago

ROCHESTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QtkrC_0aFR402900

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Rochester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

