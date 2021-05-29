Rochester Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROCHESTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 60 °F, low 47 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
