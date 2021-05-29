Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Raleigh News Watch
Raleigh News Watch
 16 days ago

RALEIGH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aFR3zFE00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Raleigh News Watch

Raleigh News Watch

Raleigh, NC
123
Followers
204
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Raleigh News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Raleigh Weather Forecast#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Raleigh, NCWITN

Number of gas stations on empty slowly declining

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of stores with gas on Monday morning continued to slowly improve across North Carolina. The Colonial Pipeline resumed normal operations on Wednesday and as stations across the Southeast wait for supply, some gas stations in Eastern North Carolina are receiving shipment, although limited. GasBuddy...