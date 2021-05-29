Raleigh Weather Forecast
RALEIGH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
