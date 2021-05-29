Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Saturday has sun for Birmingham — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Birmingham Bulletin
Birmingham Bulletin
 16 days ago

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) A sunny Saturday is here for Birmingham, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Birmingham:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aFR3yMV00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Birmingham Bulletin

Birmingham Bulletin

Birmingham, AL
210
Followers
204
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Birmingham Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Picnic#Al#Nws#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Face#Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Bulletin

Get weather-ready — Birmingham’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Birmingham: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

First Alert: Extra cloud cover Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We hope you had a wonderful weekend. The weather was picture perfect. If you are a fan of cool mornings and warm afternoons, I have some bad news for you. It looks like we are entering a more summer-like pattern as we finish out the week. Temperatures this morning are comfortable with most of us in the 50s with a few spots in the lower 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry. We are watching cloud cover moving in from the west. We are also watching showers and thunderstorms across Louisiana and Arkansas that are trying to move into western Mississippi this morning. I think we’ll see clouds move in today, but most locations should stay dry. Plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. A few spots south of I-20 could see highs near the mid 80s. Winds will continue this afternoon from the southeast at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. I’ll introduce a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm in our far southwest counties like Greene, Hale, and Sumter. Rest of us will likely remain dry and warm.
Birmingham, ALUSA Today

'Luckiest man alive': What's it like to be trapped in a car crushed by a falling tree?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Will insurance cover this?. Those are the questions Henri Cheramie found himself asking the first responders who came to his aid on May 4. It must have been an odd sight to anyone, a man half standing, half sitting with his head and shoulders out of the sunroof of his 1990 two-door Honda Civic and the rest of the car around his waist pinned there by the limbs of an oak tree, felled by severe storms passing across the state that day.
Birmingham, ALthehomewoodstar.com

NUTmobile presents $100,000 check to Birmingham Red Cross

Mr. Peanut teamed up with former Alabama resident Eric Hardy to donate $100,000 to the Red Cross so the organization can continue to go “a nut above” and serve the Birmingham community. Mr. Peanut and the NUTmobile presented Hardy with the check at a Red Cross sponsored blood drive at...
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Alabama Now

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.