Bakersfield, CA

Saturday has sun for Bakersfield — 3 ways to make the most of it

Bakersfield Today
 16 days ago

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) A sunny Saturday is here for Bakersfield, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bakersfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07UscX_0aFR3xTm00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 103 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 103 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

