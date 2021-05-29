Cancel
Omaha, NE

Omaha Weather Forecast

Omaha Today
Omaha Today
 16 days ago

OMAHA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poBRT_0aFR3wb300

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Omaha Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

