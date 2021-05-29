Omaha Weather Forecast
OMAHA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
