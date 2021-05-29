Daily Weather Forecast For Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
